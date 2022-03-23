Most players would love to stay on a team that went to the Super Bowl twice in the last three years -- with one win -- but Tyreek Hill had his sights set on somewhere else after negotiations with the Kansas City Chiefs stalled. The Chiefs offered "The Cheetah" an extension that would have made him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, but Hill went looking for other opportunities.

It all led to Hill being traded to the Dolphins on Wednesday and signing a four-year, $120 million extension with Miami.

The deal averages $30 million per year, with $72.2M guaranteed. It's a record-breaking deal for a wide receiver. Miami is also giving a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-rounder, 2022 fourth-rounder, 2023 fourth-rounder and 2023 sixth-rounder to Kansas City in exchange for Hill.

The football world had plenty of reactions to Hill packing up and setting his sights for warmer weather. Here are some of the best tweets:

