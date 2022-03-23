Most players would love to stay on a team that went to the Super Bowl twice in the last three years -- with one win -- but Tyreek Hill had his sights set on somewhere else after negotiations with the Kansas City Chiefs stalled. The Chiefs offered "The Cheetah" an extension that would have made him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, but Hill went looking for other opportunities.
It all led to Hill being traded to the Dolphins on Wednesday and signing a four-year, $120 million extension with Miami.
The deal averages $30 million per year, with $72.2M guaranteed. It's a record-breaking deal for a wide receiver. Miami is also giving a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-rounder, 2022 fourth-rounder, 2023 fourth-rounder and 2023 sixth-rounder to Kansas City in exchange for Hill.
The Dolphins are giving Tyreek Hill a 4-yr/$120M extension, including $72.2M guaranteed, per @DrewJRosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/EExbiRi4Di— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 23, 2022
Passes thrown 20+ Yards Downfield since 2020— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 23, 2022
Tyreek Hill: 10 Rec TD, most in NFL
Tua Tagovailoa: 44.3% Comp pct, 3rd best in NFL pic.twitter.com/5l8cEyaVGr
The football world had plenty of reactions to Hill packing up and setting his sights for warmer weather. Here are some of the best tweets:
Bills' Stefon Diggs is confused.
The hell going on…— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 23, 2022
Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman with an elite "Cars" reference.
.@MiamiDolphins receiving core this year 😓 pic.twitter.com/kMzgucxUdB— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 23, 2022
Hill's former teammate Tyrann Mathieu has thoughts on the trade.
When egos run wild contain yours.— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 23, 2022
Kerryon Johnson is praying for everyone's hamstrings.
Dawg ain’t no way I’m chasing down Tyreek and Waddle…..praying for a run play and then having to chase down Raheem and Edmonds 😂😂😂😂😂😂 praying for everybody hamstrings— Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) March 23, 2022
Things have definitely been interesting.
Must not be much in the draft this year!! Teams going crazy this off-season— Daren Bates (@DB_5trey) March 23, 2022
Hill knew his worth.
Deserved. https://t.co/LWryW50s1v— Crypto Enthusiast (@Mr_A1Hunt) March 23, 2022
AFC West quarterback Derek Carr says he never thought he'd see the day.
March 23, 2022
The poor Jets (who reportedly had talks with the Chiefs for Hill before the Dolphins finalized the deal).
Jets fans realizing they didn't get Tyreek Hill and now they gotta stop him twice a year. pic.twitter.com/YCmQIWWdGB— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2022