We've got free agency grades, major Tyreek Hill news, Matt Ryan trade fallout and much more:

Today's show: Assigning NFC free agency grades

Ryan Wilson and John Breech joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to assign offseason grades to each team in the NFC, from the resurgent Buccaneers to the rebuilding Falcons. A snippet of their thoughts, from the NFC East:

Ryan Wilson thinks the Cowboys just escaped free agency with a passing grade, suffering a number of "unforced errors" in their handling of the wide receiver and pass-rushing groups, specifically the losses of Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory

The guys aren't sold on the Commanders being an improved team even after their trade for Carson Wentz, with Brinson projecting them as the last-place finishers in the East

The Eagles got solid marks for their relatively quiet free agency, in part because of the draft capital they still have in tow

2. Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill to Dolphins in blockbuster deal

As if this offseason wasn't already overflowing with blockbuster moves, the Chiefs on Tuesday granted All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill permission to seek a trade amid failed contract talks, then dealt him to the Dolphins in return for five different draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder.

Hill, 28, was set to enter the final year of a three-year extension he signed with Kansas City in 2019. But now, despite a reported lucrative offer from the Chiefs, he is set to become Tua Tagovailoa's top target opposite Jaylen Waddle in Miami, complete with a record four-year, $120 million extension with $72.2 million guaranteed, per Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The Chiefs have already begun addressing Hill's abrupt exit, recently signing JuJu Smith-Schuster, hosting free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling and eyeing other options in April's draft.

3. Insider notes: Matt Ryan trade is latest Falcons embarrassment

Matt Ryan is officially with the Colts, and the Falcons weren't necessarily wrong to say goodbye to their longtime quarterback, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. But the way they went about dealing him, he argues, is just the latest proof that Atlanta doesn't have a reliable plan to return to contention.

Just a few weeks ago ... (every) overt signal they sent to inquiring teams, league sources told me, was that they were really inclined to keep the soon-to-be 37 year-old despite his age and their suspect roster ... Falcons fans deserve better. Coach Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot deserved better. The lack of foresight and a cogent plan and basic understanding of team building and windows closing -- when to buy and when to sell -- have been lost on ownership there for years.

Suddenly, after years of clinging to Ryan like a pacifier and refusing to even consider a future without him, an artificial, fungible, late-March roster bonus payment deadline, on the heels of a doomed pursuit of (Deshaun) Watson, meant a deal had to be done by Tuesday, or else? What am I missing? Was dealing from a position of the least leverage possible actually the Falcons' plan. Nah, that was just the byproduct of not having a sensible plan for how to extricate themselves from Ryan's contract, or having an owner willing to keep an open mind about a means to winning football games with someone other than Ryan at quarterback.

4. Top 2022 underrated free agent signings



This offseason has been chock-full of big-name headlines, but what about the smart moves lost in the shuffle? We've identified nine of the most underrated free agent signings of 2022. Here's a look at three of them:

Buccaneers sign WR Russell Gage: Tom Brady gets a young, ascending possession receiver as his new No. 3

Tom Brady gets a young, ascending possession receiver as his new No. 3 Steelers sign OG James Daniels: Pittsburgh addresses the interior by adding a versatile starter with room to grow

Pittsburgh addresses the interior by adding a versatile starter with room to grow Raiders sign CB Anthony Averett: Vegas gets a quality cover man who fared well in an emergency in Baltimore

5. New mock draft: Lions shake up first round with QB at No. 2

Malik Willis Getty Images

Free agency isn't the only place where splashy moves can occur. But don't take my word for it. Chris Trapasso's latest 2022 mock draft has the Lions pulling a stunner at No. 2 overall to address their long-term quarterback need. Here's a peek at his top 10:

Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson Lions: QB Malik Willis Texans: DL Travon Walker Jets: CB Sauce Gardner Giants: OT Evan Neal Panthers: OT Charles Cross Chargers: OT Ikem Ekwonu Falcons: S Kyle Hamilton Seahawks: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Jets: WR Garrett Wilson

