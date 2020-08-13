Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

Hours after the San Francisco 49ers came to terms on a record-setting extension with George Kittle, another big-name tight end appears on the verge of getting his own lucrative deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on a new contract for Travis Kelce that would tie the five-time Pro Bowler to the team for the foreseeable future. CBS Sports NFL Jason La Canfora confirms the sides are close on a new deal.

Currently under contract with the Chiefs through 2021, Kelce has "agreed to the parameters" of a four-year extension that would keep him in Kansas City for an additional six seasons through 2025, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The financial details of the extension are not finalized, per Fowler, but Kelce is expected to earn an average annual salary just under the $15 million that Kittle netted on his five-year extension.

At any rate, Kelce appears to be locked into K.C., where he's thrived as reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes' top pass target. A four-time All-Pro who played a pivotal role in the Chiefs' 2019 championship run, the 30-year-old Kelce has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the franchise, originally entering the league as a third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati.

Named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, Kelce has arguably been the league's top player at his position since becoming a regular starter in 2014. After back-to-back 800-yard campaigns to open his career, he's now had four straight 1,000-yard seasons, racking up 37 career touchdown catches -- not including four in last year's postseason alone -- to establish himself as one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history.

Kelce's reported new deal would be his third contract with the Chiefs. He also signed a six-year, $46 million extension entering 2016. His current average annual salary of about $9.4 million ranks fourth among all TEs, including the newly-paid Kittle.