The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years in thrilling fashion, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22. The Chiefs are the NFL's first repeat champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots, and Patrick Mahomes is leading a legitimate dynasty.

Star tight end Travis Kelce had a great game, leading all receivers with 93 yards on nine catches. He became just the third player to lead three Super Bowl champions in receiving yards. The 34-year-old is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, and a postseason legend. He ranks second in playoff receiving yards, first in playoff receptions and second in receiving touchdowns. He's already accomplished so much in his career, and with his brother Jason Kelce potentially stepping away this offseason, could he do the same?

If his postgame speech was any indication, Kelce will not be retiring. He told Jim Nantz with the Lombardi Trophy in hand that Kansas City has a chance to go for the three-peat next year.

"I'll see y'all next year," Kelce said.

Kelce is now a three-time Super Bowl champion, seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler. While his streak of seven straight 1,000-yard campaigns came to an end this past season, he stepped up in the playoffs, surpassing 70 receiving yards in four straight postseason contests, and catching three touchdowns. Kelce is a legend, and he's not done yet.