Travis Kelce is in the midst of a career year with the Kansas City Chiefs that might even etch him into NFL history. The veteran tight end currently is on pace to enjoy career marks in receptions and receiving yards while catching nearly 75% of the balls Patrick Mahomes decides to throw his way. On top of that trajectory, Kelce is in the thick of the receiving yards race in the NFL as the regular season begins to come to a close. If he's able to finish on top, he'd be the first tight end in history to lead all pass-catchers in receiving yards for a season.

Currently, Kelce comes into Week 14 with 1,114 receiving yards, which is good for second-most in the league and only five yards behind Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (1,119 receiving yards) for the top spot. That's essentially a reception separating the two for the league lead and, by looking at Kelce's remaining road, the Chiefs tight end may have an easier path the rest of the way.

Kansas City's remaining four opponents (Dolphins, Saints, Falcons, Chargers) are allowing 252.55 receiving yards per game combined this season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks' opponents over the last month (Jets, Washington, Rams, 49ers) are giving up a combined average of 242.3 receiving yards per game. This also isn't mentioning that Metcalf will likely get All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey during Seattle's Week 16 matchup with the Rams while Kelce has the luxury of having Tyreek Hill opening things up for him over the middle of the field. With all that in mind, Kelce has a great shot at making history here.

The 31-year-old not only could be the first-ever tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, but he's also on pace to break George Kittle's single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. Back in 2018, the 49ers tight end set the record with 1,377 receiving. If Kelce continues at his current pace, he's projected to finish with 1,485 receiving yards this season.

As long as things go according to plan, Kelce will have his name in the record books and have quite the case to be named the Offensive Player of the Year.