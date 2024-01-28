What do Pro Bowlers Sam LaPorta, George Kittle and the rest of the tight ends to face the Baltimore Ravens this season entering Sunday's AFC championship game have in common?

None had scored on Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. The 2023 First-Team All-Pro entered Sunday with two interceptions and no passing touchdowns allowed when covering tight ends this season, allowing a completion percentage of 46.7% (7-15). That all changed on the second drive of the AFC title game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The score marked Kelce's sixth receiving touchdown in an AFC championship game, the most in conference championship game history. He passes Steelers great John Stallworth, who had five receiving touchdowns in conference championship games.

On first-and-10 from the Baltimore 19, reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes floated a pass to the right, front corner of the end zone, and his top target, four-time First-Team All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, boxed out Hamilton to make diving catch for the game's first touchdown. That play gave Kansas City an early 7-0 lead.

Hamilton went stride-for-stride with Kelce, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, as he was within half a yard of Kelce upon the football's arrival to the end zone.

The battle between these two All-Pros will be a matchup to watch all game long.