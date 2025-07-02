Travis Kelce is still at least one season out from his retirement, but he already has some ambitions in mind for his post-playing career. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end could become the next NFL star to step into the broadcast booth at the end of his playing days, as he said he has always had an interest in the production side of football and getting behind the microphone.

Some of the most prominent color analysts in the industry are NFL greats. Tom Brady became the latest superstar to jump into the booth when he did so last season, and he was on the call for Super Bowl LIX. Tony Romo, Cris Collinsworth and Troy Aikman are other staples on the microphone, and Greg Olsen preceded a potential Kelce debut as a high-profile tight end to embark on a broadcasting career.

"I wanna see what calling a game feels like," Kelce said on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. "Getting in the booth. I've always impersonated guys that call the games and stuff like that growing up. I don't know, I thought it would always be fun to just jump in there. Player names is where I would get [expletive] ruined."

Kelce will turn 36 in October and is set for his 13th year in the NFL, all of which have come with the Chiefs. He will all but certainly earn a spot in the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot selection after he eventually hangs up his cleats, but he has not given any indication as to when that may occur. In fact, he said it "really wasn't that hard of a decision" to return for the 2025 season rather than to retire.

In a move that could improve his longevity, Kelce reportedly lost about 25 pounds this offseason after he played the 2024 campaign at a heavier weight than in years past. Last season was an uncharacteristically modest one for the famed tight end, who caught 97 passes for career lows in yardage (823) and touchdowns (three). The Chiefs did not shy away from him in the passing game, but he was far less efficient with his targets than the NFL had become accustomed to throughout his reign as one of the sport's most dangerous offensive threats.

The upcoming season marks the final year of Kelce's contract, which lends itself to speculation that it could be his last ride both with the Chiefs and in the NFL. Kelce is set to earn $17.25 million in his final contract year with the majority of that paycheck coming by way of a $12.5 million roster bonus.