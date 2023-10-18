Travis Kelce's father, Ed, attended the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Denver Broncos last Thursday. In doing so, he got a chance to meet pop superstar and Kelce's romantic interest, Taylor Swift.

During Wednesday's episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce gave some playful ribbing to their father for his interactions with Swift.

"Yeah, Taylor talking to dad," Travis said. "You know dad, like I know dad—"

"He shouldn't be talking to Taylor Swift," Jason responded.

Travis did end up agreeing, adding, "This is a terrifying conversation, I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this."

While Travis and Jason were giving their dad a hard time, Travis did give Ed a special shoutout on the podcast.

"We can't keep kicking dad just because we enjoy doing it, man and our dad is the best f--king dad in the world," Travis said. "He is a great converser. It's where Jason gets his storytelling, and all of his charisma. We're saying this just because we like to rag on the big guy."

Travis also revealed that Ed has been listening to Swift's music more often.

"You can see in this picture all he's doing is just pumping her up," Travis added. "He's started listening to her music a little more."

Kelce and Swift have had quite the whirlwind of a week. Following the Chiefs' 19-8 win over the Broncos, the pair had brief appearances on "Saturday Night Live" then Kelce attended his brother's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.