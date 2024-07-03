Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has become a fixture at Eras Tour concerts during the NFL offseason. Last weekend, Kelce took it a step further and actually joined Taylor Swift on stage at one of the shows in London.

During this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce documented how his Eras Tour appearance came to be.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay," Travis said. "I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the '1989' act?'"

During the 1989 portion of the show, a few of Swift's performers ride onto the stage on bicycles, but Swift thought it was a little too much pressure on Kelce. Instead, they were able to come to a compromise.

Kelce even joked that he knows how the Eras Tour shows go since he's been to several installments of the tour.

"I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here," Kelce said.

During the "Tortured Poets Department" set, Kelce appeared on stage decked out in a full suit and helped Swift get ready to perform "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart." As part of the song, someone normally carries Swift on the stage, and Kelce played that role this time around despite being a tad nervous.

"Do not drop the baby... The golden rule was 'Do not drop Taylor,'" Kelce said.