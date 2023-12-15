Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wasn't in attendance at Taylor Swift's birthday celebration earlier this week. Despite their relationship, Kelce is still putting his football career first.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, a source said Kelce "remains committed to playing his best and doing his best on and off the field. The team practices are critical, mandatory to attend, and something he takes very seriously."

Kelce could've theoretically hopped on a plane for New York for the evening, but he's committed to helping the Chiefs reach their goal of a returning trip to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are currently riding a two-game losing streak after dropping back-to-back games to the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. Kelce and company are set to face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday on the road.

Despite the team's struggles, Kelce has continued to produce on the field. In his last three games, Kelce has racked up 16 catches for 255 yards -- though he's been kept out of the endzone since the Nov. 20 loss to Philadelphia.