When Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce decides to hang up the cleats, he will be a sure-fire Hall of Famer. He already has the most 1,000-yard seasons (7) and 100-yard receiving games (37) by a tight end all time, is just the third player to lead three Super Bowl champions in receiving yards and his 71.2 receiving yards per game are the most by a tight end in NFL history. Kelce is also an electric personality, meaning he's likely capable of attracting headlines even after his football days are over.

What would Kelce want to do after football? During the most recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast, we found out the answer to that question. While having a conversation with brother Jason Kelce about hypothetically owning an NFL team, Travis said he would turn down the opportunity because he wants to do something else related to football.

"I want to broadcast when I'm done playing," said Kelce.

"I want to do that. I want to be the talking head that calls the games."

Kelce wants to chase Tom Brady into the booth, and he would probably be great at it. At 34 years old, that transition could be on the horizon, but won't come too soon. Kelce signed a three-year extension that made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL this offseason, and he clearly still loves playing football -- saying he's going to keep doing it "until the wheels fall off."

"I can't put a time frame on it. I love coming to work every single day," Kelce said after Tuesday's minicamp session. "Obviously, I know that there's opportunities outside of football for me, and I think you have to keep in perspective that I'm still a little kid when I come into this building."