As Shedeur Sanders slipped into the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, there were more rumblings about his poor performance in pre-draft meetings. According to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that was unfair to Sanders, and those sources should reveal themselves.

On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce was talking about Sanders falling to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round after being talked up as a first-round prospect in some circles. Referencing some of those anonymous reports, Kelce had some strong words.

"I think whoever the f---ing anonymous person that's f---ing saying this should f---ing come out and say who they were," Kelce said. "Like, what the f--- is that about?"

When Sanders' slid into Day 3 of the draft, CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones reported it was a "repudiation by the NFL of how Shedeur Sanders and those around him handled the entire NFL Draft process."

Regardless of why Sanders fell, Kelce said he was happy that Sanders landed with the Browns.

"God, I love this for Cleveland," Kelce said. "I really do, man. The Browns fan deep down in my heart is just like, 'F--- yeah.'"

Despite being drafted later than expected, Sanders still has the chance to assert himself as a star at the next level. Kelce even said Sanders has the potential to win the starting job in Cleveland in the near future.

"I'm not sure why he dropped, whether it was the interviews or what they saw on film," Kelce said. "What I saw on film, I thought he was a way higher pick. I think that's all that should matter. This is gonna be such a fresh start for him. I could see him working his ass off and becoming the starting quarterback in Cleveland at some point for sure."