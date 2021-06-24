Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is coming off of a monster season. Even at 31-years-old, Kelce maintained his spot as the best tight end in the league, and set career highs with 105 receptions for an NFL record 1,416 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as Kansas City made it back to the Super Bowl. Despite all of this, the season did not end how Kelce wanted it to.

The Chiefs ended the regular season with a league-best 14-2 record and made it to Super Bowl LV, but were upended by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9. Because of this, Kelce recently described the 2020 campaign as a "failure" during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"I took a note from the (Chicago) Bulls when they were winning their (NBA) championships and had their run. It don't mean a thing if you ain't got the ring, baby," Kelce said, (H/T NFL.com). "All those accolades, all that stuff, it might be cool when I'm sitting down on a couch watching the young guys trying to chase the record, but right now, none of that really meant anything. Last year was a failure to me, to be honest. It just is. That's just what I have in my heart. That's the type of player I am, man. If we're not going out there winning Super Bowls, man, the season isn't a success."

When the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV a little over a year ago, it felt as though Patrick Mahomes and Co. were on the doorstep of establishing a dynasty. That still could be the case, even though they failed to repeat the following season. Regular-season success doesn't mean much without postseason success, and that's something that the Chiefs are figuring out. When we spoke to Kelce earlier this offseason, he told us that he wants his second Super Bowl more than he wanted the first.

"Man, I'll tell you, it definitely turned it up for me. I want this next one more than I wanted the first one," said Kelce about the Super Bowl loss. "And just to prove to myself and to prove to our team that we are who we believe we are. I don't think that game really showed our best. I don't think we went out there and played our best and that leaves a sour taste in your mouth that you did that on the biggest stage possible. So it puts some fire in your heart for the passion that you have for this game and it just builds, man. Hopefully we get another opportunity to go get another one."