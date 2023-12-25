Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was visibly upset during their Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. After the Chiefs offense was stuffed yet again near the end of the first half, Kelce spiked his helmet down on the sideline in clear frustration.

Here is a look at what went down:

Afterwards, head coach Andy Reid spoke to Kelce and gave him a little shove. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also spoke to Kelce briefly. Someone on the sideline picked up the helmet, looking like they were going to give it back to Kelce. Reid intercepted, pushing the helmet away so Kelce could not get it back at that moment.

Ironically, as Kelce was slamming down his helmet, the Chiefs executed a fake punt with Tommy Townsend throwing a pass to wide receiver Justin Watson for 11 yards and a first down. Still, the drive ended in a missed 36-yard field goal, keeping the score at 17-7 Raiders.

As of this writing, Kelce has four receptions on five targets for 42 yards.

Kansas City entered the game at 9-5, while Las Vegas came into Week 16 at 6-8. The Chiefs are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC and have yet to clinch a playoff spot.