Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is set to host a new show called "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?". The 20-episode project will be a spinoff of "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?".

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?," the three-time Super Bowl champion said in a statement. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

The show, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video, will feature a contestant trying to win a $100,000 prize by answering 11 questions on a range of subjects pulled from an elementary school curriculum. There will be a classroom full of celebrities who can help the contestant, but toward the end of the game only one of them will be able to help answer the final question, which will come from a sixth grade curriculum.

This is not the first time Kelce has ventured into television, as he was also featured in the reality dating series "Catching Kelce" in 2016. Kelce and his brother, Jason, have very outgoing personalities and don't shy away from entertainment outside of football. The Kelce brothers even host their own podcast called "New Heights." Bodybuilding legend, actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger recently called the Kelce brothers "fantastic interviewers." Travis also has his very own music festival taking place in May.

Over 3,000 episodes of "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" have been produced, but Travis and the celebrity guests should have no issues shaking things up in this forthcoming spinoff.