The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make their sixth straight AFC Championship appearance, but an old postseason foe in the Buffalo Bills stand in their way. Sunday marks the first road playoff start Patrick Mahomes will make in his already incredible career, and while Buffalo will produce quite the electric atmosphere, Mahomes has an emerging weapon who could be an X-factor in this matchup.

The entire NFL world knows that Travis Kelce is Mahomes' go-to receiver, but rookie wideout Rashee Rice is now a legitimate part of this offense. He's crossed 125 receiving yards in each of his last two games, including the Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Miami Dolphins, in which he caught eight passes for a career-high 130 yards and one touchdown.

Rashee Rice KC • WR • #4 TAR 102 REC 79 REC YDs 938 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Kelce has noticed the work Rice has been putting in, noting he's both come a long way, and still "ascending."

"I mean, obviously, I'm proud of him," Kelce said of Rice's postseason debut, via NFL.com. "I think he's come a long way, and I think he's still ascending as a player in this offense. It's just been fun to see him rise to the occasion and really just catapult us in a lot of ways both in the pass game and run game.

"It's been awesome to see him accept the challenges every single week. Week 10 through 15 as a rookie you can kind of get lost a little bit, and he's been real focused throughout that and really hasn't hit a rookie wall as much as at least I did for sure."

Rice has recorded 648 receiving yards over the past seven games, which ranks fifth in the NFL since Week 12, including postseason. That's more yards than Tyreek Hill. An important stat to note is that last week against the Dolphins, Mahomes was 15 for 22 for 202 yards and a touchdown when targeting either Rice or Kelce, but 8 for 19 for 61 yards when targeting anyone else. If the Chiefs want to register the upset victory in Buffalo this weekend, Rice is going to be a key player.