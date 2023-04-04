This year's NFL Draft weekend just got a little more exciting. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced his own music festival on Tuesday. The tight end posted on social media that he will be hosting Kelce Jam on Friday, April 28 at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Machine Gun Kelly will be the headliner, but there are several other big names on the lineup, including Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne. The performances will go all evening, beginning at 6 p.m. and running until midnight.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Kelce said the NFL Draft being in Kansas City this year presented a unique opportunity for him.

"With the draft coming to KC, I think it's perfect timing for me to throw the biggest music festival that's ever come here," Kelce said. "We'll have some unreal stage productions, Kansas City's best food, tons of attractions and football-related games. This will be a whole lot of fun."

Since Kelce and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, he has been on a bit of a heater. Kelce has a hit podcast with his brother, Jason, he's hosted Saturday Night Live, and now he will be hosting what will surely be one of the most popular events at the NFL Draft.