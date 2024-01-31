Singer Taylor Swift has an exciting two weeks coming up, with the Tokyo leg of "The Eras Tour" and the Grammys all around the corner. The events will conclude with the biggest game in American sports, the Super Bowl, where she likely also will be to cheer on boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Since Super Bowl teams have a strict practice schedule, Kelce will not be able to join Swift at the award show, but says he wishes he could be there.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for but... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week," Kelce said (via the Pat McAfee Show).

Swift is nominated for six Grammys, with the awards show taking place on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

Midnights is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, Karma is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Anti-Hero is nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. In her career, Swift has been nominated for 52 Grammys, taking home 12.

When Swift is not touring, she attends Chiefs games, home and away, which is something Kelce appreciates.

"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the family and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man," he said.

Kelce says a spotlight this bright is "brand new" to him, saying he is not used to having paparazzi follow him around and this many people wanting him on their talkshow.

"It's just been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated," he said, but adds that with such an important game coming up, he is making sure his focus is on the task at hand.

"Everybody in this building knows my intentions," he said. "Football is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city and in this organization. This is my number one focus."

As the Chiefs prepare for their second Super Bowl in a row, and their fourth in five years, Kelce's main mission is on bringing Kansas City home another Lombardi Trophy.

"It's in my heart to be able to pour everything I've got out there on the field," he said. "People can perceive what they want. But I want to make sure that the guys, the men and women in this building, knew that I was 100 percent focused on this team and getting this team to where we are, where we're going next week.

"I had to look back, take a step back and really see how I was, you know, portraying myself to the world, and just to make sure that everybody knew I was focused, all while still enjoying my life off the field."

The two-time Super Bowl champion addressed fans who complain about seeing Swift at games, despite her being shown for less than a minute.

"The majority of the world is having fun with it... All the cranky NFL fans, we're slowly bringing them in," Kelce said. "Hopefully everybody realizes that we're just two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it's nothing more than that."

He said no matter what the public view is, he assures everyone he is having fun.

"[No matter] how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. And we enjoy every single bit of it," he said.

Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcasted on CBS, with a family-friendly stream on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.