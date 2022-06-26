Trey Smith only was teammates with Tyreek Hill for one season, yet was blown away by his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate's football skills. Hill impressed Smith -- a rookie right guard on the Chiefs' revamped offensive line last season -- with his talent on the field and his difference-making ability.

Which is why the Chiefs moving on from Hill this offseason was surprising for Smith, even if he understood why it had to be done on both sides.

"Yeah, the coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and for the team. And I can't blame Tyreek; he's getting paid," Smith said on the J-Mart and Ramon radio show, via the Kansas City Star. "I'll never blame a guy to get paid, but he's got to do what's best for him. I'm really excited to see what he does in Miami, wishing him well."

The Chiefs parted ways with the best deep-ball receiver of this era, as Hill leads the NFL in 20-yard, 30-yard, 40-yard, 50-yard, and 60-yard touchdowns since entering the league in 2016. Hill is also one of just four players in league history with 450 receptions (479), 6,500 receiving yards (6,630), and 55 receiving touchdowns (56) after his first six seasons.

Since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, Hill ranks seventh in the NFL in receptions (343), fourth in receiving yards (4,854), second in reception touchdowns (43), and sixth in receiving first downs (231). Hill recorded a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season while averaging a career-low 11.8 yards per catch.

"I love watching Tyreek. He's one of the coolest dudes to watch on the field," Smith said. "I've never seen someone move like that. The attitude, demeanor, the swag he brings on the field, it's fun to watch, man. It was fun to be around."

The Chiefs will have a much different look on offense without the presence of Hill, particularly with the personnel they acquired at wide receiver. Kansas City signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, adding speed in the slot with Smith-Schuster and a deep threat with Valdes-Scantling. They also drafted Skyy Moore in the second round of this year's draft.

Kansas City also has Travis Kelce at tight end and Mecole Hardman back at wide receiver, along with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and free agent addition Ronald Jones at running back. This offense will look different in 2022 without the speed of Hill, but the Chiefs have the winning combination of Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

There's a reason why Smith isn't worried over Kansas City losing Hill.

"I think our front office does a fantastic job. I think we have one of the best front offices in the league," Smith said. "I think they did a fantastic job in the draft and really reloading so we're ready and set up, in a good position this year."