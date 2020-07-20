Watch Now: George Kittle Looks At Patrick Mahomes' Record Deal ( 1:51 )

To say there's a lot of excitement surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs entering 2020 is easily the understatement of the year, and not simply because they're still riding the high of a victory in Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers. Granted, that was the definitive achievement of coach Andy Reid and all involved, but following it up only five months later by securing Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes on a historic 10-year deal worth a maximum of $503 million sent everyone -- from fans to players to coaches to front office personnel -- into hyperdrive. The deal makes Mahomes not only the highest-paid player in NFL history, but the highest-paid in the history of sports. Still, Tyreek Hill thinks it was a bargain.

The four-time Pro Bowl receiver recently spoke with TMZ Sports and noted just how thrilled he was to see the deal Mahomes landed from the Chiefs, but that he also wouldn't have been surprised if the half a billion dollar kraken of a deal was even bigger.

"I'm proud of my man, Pat," Hill said. "I'm happy for him. I mean, hell, I thought he was worth even more!!"

The Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach weren't done once they closed the books on Mahomes' deal though, immediately changing course and locking up star pass rusher Chris Jones on a four-year extension worth upwards of $85 million that includes $60 million guaranteed. In two fell swoops, the leader of the team's Super Bowl-winning offense and defense are locked and loaded for the future, and Hill is ecstatic watching it all unfold.

"I'm proud of just the Chiefs in general for getting all these deals done, man," Hill said. "Because they understand right now is our time, like this is our window to be great, for us to build that dynasty and I'm just happy to be along with them."

The club reset the market at two positions and didn't bat an eye in doing so, in an offseason that's saw them retain many of the pieces that helped them hoist a Lombardi in 2020, and includes players like Sammy Watkins accepting a reworked deal -- willing to compromise to remain with a special team in prime position to make a run at a repeat this coming season. And while the world may not see a deal that's comparable to Mahomes' any time soon, Hill feels considering what the former league MVP brings to the table, the Chiefs should view half a billion dollars as a discount.



And not many would disagree.