Chiefs' Tyreek Hill reportedly day-to-day after hamstring injury, could return in Week 13 vs. Raiders

Tyreek Hill did not finish the Kansas City Chiefs' Monday night victory thanks to a hamstring injury suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the star wide receiver could be back in time for the Chiefs' next game.

The Chiefs deemed Hill's injury "minor" after further evaluation, Rapoport reported Wednesday, and consider the Pro Bowler "day-to-day" moving forward. Hill himself wanted to return to Monday's game after a brief locker-room visit, Rapoport added, so with Kansas City set to enjoy time off thanks to its Week 12 bye, "there is a real chance he doesn't miss any time." The Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday, Dec. 1, when they host the Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Hill was injured on the Chiefs' first offensive drive Monday night, coming to a stop mid-route and grabbing the back side of his right leg. He walked off the field under his own power, albeit with a limp, before receiving attention from Kansas City's medical staff, undergoing evaluation in the locker room and then returning to the sideline for the remainder of the game.

The two-time All-Pro, who signed a three-year, $54 million extension before the season, missed four games earlier in the year as a result of a shoulder injury suffered in Week 1. When he's been on the field, however, Hill has been his signature big-play self, ranking among team leaders in yards per catch (16.5) and serving as one of Patrick Mahomes' top targets. Prior to exiting Monday's game, Hill had posted his best numbers of the 2019 season in Week 10, when he hauled in 11 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.