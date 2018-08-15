Chiefs' Tyreek Hill says he and Sammy Watkins are like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

A lot of the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs' success hinges on the tantalizing right arm of Patrick Mahomes.

The second-year signal-caller won't be without a glamorous receiving corps, either. Outside of big-play tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes will have youngster Chris Conley, blazing Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and former first-round pick Sammy Watkins at his disposal. And two of those receivers aren't lacking for confidence entering this season -- so much so that they're now comparing themselves to the LeBron James-Dwyane Wade team-up from the Miami Heat.

"When I think of us, I think of the LeBron and D-Wade combo all the time," Hill said on Sirius XM Radio this week, referring to he and Watkins. "We're always talking, we're always trying to outdo each other. We're always competing. We're always trying to get the most catches at practice, things like that."

Hill might be on his way to superstar material if he isn't already, exploding as an all-purpose all-star as a rookie and then topping 1,000 receiving yards in 2017 as the Chiefs' most elusive scoring threat. But Watkins doesn't quite fit as either Wade or LeBron at this point in his career. Originally the fourth overall pick of the 2014 draft, he went from prized Buffalo Bills commodity to Los Angeles Rams underachiever and is now looking to resurrect himself as a starter on a curiously large contract with the Chiefs.

With or without the NBA comparisons, Hill promised that he and Watkins and an offense centered on Mahomes will be entertaining.

"With Pat, he always wants to go deep, but with (former starter) Alex (Smith) it's kind of more of like check-down here, check-down there, rhythm practice," Hill told Sirius XM. "There's going to be a whole lot of big plays this year, so it's going to be crazy."