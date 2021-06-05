Julio Jones is the biggest non-quarterback being talked about in NFL circles these days and for good reason. The Falcons star receiver has made it clear that he wants out of Atlanta and it appears like he'll be playing for some other club once the 2021 regular season actually kicks off later this year. The only question is which team he'll be suiting up for. Various clubs across the league have been linked to Jones in some capacity including the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and New England Patriots.

No matter where Jones ends up, he's likely looking to link with a contender to possibly add a Super Bowl ring to his résumé. Where's the best place to do that? How about Kansas City? When asked about the Chiefs possibly trying to acquire Jones, fellow star receiver Tyreek Hill seemed to love the idea of injecting a talent like that into an already lethal offense.

"If I could play alongside Julio Jones, that would be amazing," Hill said Friday, via The Kansas City Star. "I was in high school when he was doing his thing at Alabama, and I've been a fan ever since. How big he is, how fast he is and how dominant he is, we all know Julio is arguably the best in the game. If I'm able to play alongside Julio, I would love it."

Hill isn't the only Chiefs pass-catcher who has made his interest for Jones public as tight end Travis Kelce recently said he was "intrigued" about the possibility of him coming aboard.

Kansas City did lose Sammy Watkins in free agency this offseason, so there are targets to be had within the offense. That said, the likes of Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, and Byron Pringle are currently pegged to take a slice of that pie. And if that ultimately proves to be the case and the Chiefs are unable to acquire Jones, Hill believes the position group is still in good hands.

"All of those guys will be fine. Those guys are seasoned now. We've been to two Super Bowls, so those guys know the ropes," he said. "You've got Kelce, myself, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire), so basically you've got plenty of options to take the pressure off those guys. They don't have to come in and be an immediate threat. It's going to be fun to watch those guys grow into this offense and just evolve."

Circling back to Jones, Kansas City would need to be able to absorb his $15.3 million base salary along with his lofty cap hit. Currently, the club has just under $8.7 million in available space, so they'd have to cook the books a bit to squeeze Jones in. That said, if they can acquire, he's the type of player you do cap-gymnastics to get him in the fold.