The Kansas City Chiefs made sure Orlando Brown didn't hit free agency by placing the franchise tag on him this offseason. Brown still hasn't signed his tender, which explains his absence from voluntary OTAs at this stage of the game.

There's no concern on the Chiefs' end whether Brown will eventually show up. Kansas City has every intention on getting a long-term deal done with its franchise left tackle.

"He's still working to get an agent, is what he's doing," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said during OTAs. "He's interviewing these different people. Once he gets that taken care of, we'll be able to roll. I know he's working out down in Florida, so he is getting his workouts in."

Brown allowed just four sacks and 37 pressures in his first season with the Chiefs, allowing zero sacks and just seven pressures over his last five regular-season games. He earned a Pro Bowl spot in 2021 and is the only tackle in the NFL to earn a Pro Bowl spot in each of the last three seasons.

The Chiefs allowed the ninth-most pressures in the NFL (234), but the third-fewest sacks (28). Patrick Mahomes was sacked just 4.0% of the time, which was also the the third fewest in the league. Mahomes had 2.83 seconds to throw (ninth-best in NFL) and the Chiefs' offensive line allowed 2.59 seconds in allotted time to pressure (fourth-best in NFL).

Brown was a major catalyst toward the Chiefs' offensive line emerging into one of the best in the league, which is why getting a long-term deal done is paramount. Kansas City has until mid-July to sign Brown to a long-term deal, or else he'll earn $16,662,000 in 2022.

Once Brown hires an agent (he was planning to represent himself), he and the Chiefs can get rolling on making sure both sides work together for a long time.

"He's a guy that loves football," Patrick Mahomes said. "I know he wants to be here and to be a Chief."