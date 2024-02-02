The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas as each team hopes to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and celebrate as it rains confetti in Las Vegas at Super Bowl LVIII.

How can you tune in when the time comes for Super Bowl 58? We've got you covered:

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps

Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps Halftime show: Usher

Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.

What is the Nickelodeon broadcast?

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon have teamed up to air several iterations of family-friendly NFL action, infusing kid-themed elements like virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters into game broadcasts. This will continue with Super Bowl LVIII, following up a "Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game" between the Chiefs and Raiders scheduled for Christmas Day.

"There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said, "alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."