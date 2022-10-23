The San Francisco 49ers (3-3) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) in a cross-conference contest on Sunday in a game that could be a chess match. Kansas City owns one of the top offenses in the league, ranking sixth in total offense (382.3). Meanwhile, San Francisco has a top defensive group. The 49ers are first in the NFL in total yards allowed (255.8) and just traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a one-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 49.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Niners, and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: Kansas City -1

Chiefs vs. 49ers over/under: 49 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco +105, Kansas City -125

KC: Over is 6-1 in Chiefs' last seven road games

SF: 49ers are 6-0 ATS versus teams with a winning record

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tight end Travis Kelce is a dynamic weapon across the field. Kelce owns a rare combination of size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and speed. He is a matchup nightmare and has a strong route tree. The seven-time Pro Bowler serves as the go-to weapon within the offense and is a strong red zone target. Kelce is tied for sixth in receptions (41), 10th in receiving yards (455), and first in touchdowns (seven).

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a sure-handed receiver for Kansas City. Smith-Schuster isn't afraid to run over the middle of the field and provide YAC opportunities. The USC product has a big and powerful frame that allows him to box out defenders. He is second on the team in catches (27) and receiving yards (370). Last week, he snagged five receptions for 113 yards and a score.

Why the 49ers can cover

While the Niners hope Christian McCaffrey can give them a boost on offense, San Francisco has already showcased its ability to play strong defense. The 49ers play with a combination of discipline, aggression and speed. They are forcing their opponents into difficult situations and are thriving on that. The unit is first in the league in total defense (255.8) and second in passing yards allowed (168.3) and rushing yards allowed (87.5).

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner form a dynamic duo in the middle of the field. Greenlaw is an athletic and speedy playmaker who is instinctive against the run. The Arkansas product is leading the team in total tackles (55) along with three tackles for loss. Warner brings another agile difference-maker who can play great against the pass and run. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection is second on the team in total stops (44) with two pass deflections and 0.5 sacks.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total. In fact, it's calling for 47 total points.

