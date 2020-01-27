Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, spread: 2020 Super Bowl picks, best predictions from model on 96-65 run

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will try to end the second-longest drought between championships in NFL history when they face the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kansas City (14-4) won its last title when it defeated Minnesota in Super Bowl IV after the 1969 season. Meanwhile, San Francisco (15-3) last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following the 1994 season, when it trounced the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX, also at Hard Rock Stadium.

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: Kansas City -1

Chiefs vs. 49ers over-under: 54.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: Kansas City -120, San Francisco +100

KC: Chiefs are averaging 43 points in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

SF: 49ers haven't allowed a running play of more than 11 yards in the postseason

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows Kansas City has been a different team against the run in the NFL Playoffs 2020 than it was during the regular season. The Chiefs allowed the seventh-most rushing yards per game (128.2) and fourth-most per carry (4.9) in 2019, but they limited Houston's Carlos Hyde to 44 yards and 3.4 per run and league leader Derrick Henry to 69 and 3.6 in their postseason clashes.

The Chiefs also have been getting to the quarterback in the playoffs and have registered eight sacks, with Frank Clark notching half of that total. The 26-year-old out of Michigan finished second on the team during the regular season with eight QB takedowns, one behind fellow defensive end Chris Jones, who returned to action against the Titans after missing the divisional-round victory over the Texans due to a calf injury.

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers' running game has taken pressure off the shoulders of Jimmy Garoppolo, but the sixth-year quarterback certainly is capable of turning in a performance that will lead the team to victory. Garoppolo finished tied for fifth in the league during the regular season with 27 touchdown passes and ranked eighth among starting quarterbacks with a 102 passer rating, just one spot behind Mahomes.

Garoppolo threw four scoring passes on four occasions in 2019 and had a streak of nine consecutive games with at last one TD toss halted in the regular-season finale, marking just the third time he failed to throw for a touchdown. Since being acquired from New England during the 2017 season, the 28-year-old has guided San Francisco to a 21-5 record as its starting signal-caller.

