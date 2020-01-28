Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, spread: 2020 Super Bowl picks, best predictions from top model on 96-65 run

The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers aim to become the second team to win it all after finishing with fewer than five wins in the previous season when they collide with the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl. Sunday's kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco (15-3), which finished with a 4-12 record in 2018, has joined the 1988 Cincinnati Bengals and 1999 St. Louis Rams as the only squads to reach the Super Bowl after recording four or fewer victories a year earlier.

Kansas City (14-4) is hoping to capture the championship trophy for the first time in 50 years as it makes its first appearance in this event since defeating Minnesota in Super Bowl IV. Kansas City is favored by one in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under is 54.5, up two from the opener. The Chiefs are -120 on the 2020 Super Bowl money line (risk $120 to win $100), while the Niners are underdogs at +100 (risk $100 to win $100). Before locking in any 49ers vs. Chiefs picks or 2020 Super Bowl predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: Kansas City -1

Chiefs vs. 49ers over-under: 54.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: Kansas City -120, San Francisco +100

KC: Chiefs are averaging 43 points in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

SF: 49ers haven't allowed a running play of more than 11 yards in the postseason

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows Kansas City has been a different team against the run in the NFL Playoffs 2020 than it was during the regular season. The Chiefs allowed the seventh-most rushing yards per game (128.2) and fourth-most per carry (4.9) in 2019, but they limited Houston's Carlos Hyde to 44 yards and 3.4 per run and league leader Derrick Henry to 69 and 3.6 in their postseason clashes.

The Chiefs also have been getting to the quarterback in the playoffs and have registered eight sacks, with Frank Clark notching half of that total. The 26-year-old out of Michigan finished second on the team during the regular season with eight QB takedowns, one behind fellow defensive end Chris Jones, who returned to action against the Titans after missing the divisional-round victory over the Texans due to a calf injury.

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers are counting on another strong performance from Raheem Mostert, who ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns against Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. That effort contributed to a No. 1 ranking in rushing offense this postseason (235.5 yards) for San Francisco, which finished second during the regular season with an average of 144.1 yards.

Mostert was a part of the Niners' three-headed ground attack in 2019 that could be missing a member in the meeting with Kansas City. Tevin Coleman, who finished third on the team during the regular season with 544 yards in 14 games before running for 105 and two touchdowns versus Minnesota in the divisional round, suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Packers and has been sidelined in practice leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

