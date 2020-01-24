Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, spread: 2020 Super Bowl picks, predictions from advanced model on 96-65 run

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2 in the 2020 Super Bowl. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City (14-4) faced double-digit deficits before even getting on the scoreboard against the Texans and Titans, but rallied to grab the lead by halftime and post victories in each contest.

San Francisco (15-3) took a completely different road to the Super Bowl 2020, as it never trailed en route to assertive victories over Minnesota and Green Bay. Kansas City is favored by one in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under stands at 54.5 after the total opened at 52.5. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Chiefs picks or 2020 Super Bowl predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl 2020. Here are the NFL lines and trends for 49ers vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: Kansas City -1

Chiefs vs. 49ers over-under: 54.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: Kansas City -121, San Francisco +101

KC: Chiefs are averaging 43 points in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

SF: 49ers haven't allowed a running play of more than 11 yards in the postseason

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows it's no coincidence that the Chiefs have made plenty of comebacks in the second quarter this postseason. The team registered a franchise-record 177 points in the period during the regular season and has continued its scoring prowess in the quarter with 42 in two playoff games.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the main reason the Chiefs are making the third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Not only has the third-year quarterback thrown for 615 yards and eight touchdowns this postseason, but he also ran for a highlight-reel score against the Titans and has gained 106 of Kansas City's 230 rushing yards in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers led the NFC in rushing during the regular season and have continued to excel on the ground in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. San Francisco rushed for 186 yards in its divisional-round victory over Minnesota and gained 285 against Green Bay in the conference championship game.

Raheem Mostert registered 220 of those yards in the win over the Packers, the second-highest total in a playoff game in NFL history behind Eric Dickerson's 248 for the Los Angeles Rams. The 27-year-old product of Purdue, who has yet to start an NFL game but led the 49ers during the regular season with 772 rushing yards, earned national attention for his effort after being cut by six teams before finding a home with San Francisco in 2016.

How to make Chiefs vs. 49ers picks

