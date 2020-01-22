Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, spread: 2020 Super Bowl picks, predictions from top model on 96-65 run

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs attempt to end their season with a nine-game winning streak and their second NFL championship in franchise history when they meet the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City (14-4) won its final six regular-season contests before knocking off Houston and Tennessee in the postseason.

The 49ers, who have posted convincing victories over Minnesota and Green Bay in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, dropped a 34-31 decision to Baltimore in Super Bowl XLVII, their most recent appearance in the big game. Kansas City is a one-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is up to 54 after opening at 52.5. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Chiefs picks or 2020 Super Bowl predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering the 2020 Super Bowl on a strong 34-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for 49ers vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: Kansas City -1

Chiefs vs. 49ers over-under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: Kansas City -121, San Francisco +101

KC: Chiefs are averaging 43 points in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

SF: 49ers haven't allowed a running play of more than 11 yards in the postseason

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows the Chiefs have been the masters of the comeback this postseason. They spotted Houston the first 24 points in their wild-card matchup before scoring 41 straight en route to a 51-31 victory. Then, they yielded the first 10 against Tennessee before reeling off 28 consecutive points and finishing with a 35-24 win.

With those stellar performances, Kansas City became the first team in NFL history with multiple games during the same postseason in which it trailed by double-digits and rallied to take the lead before halftime. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes conducted the comebacks masterfully, throwing four touchdown passes in the second quarter against the Texans to put the Chiefs ahead while making one TD toss and running for a highlight-reel score in the second versus the Titans that gave Kansas City the lead for good.

Why the 49ers can cover

While Kansas City faced early double-digit deficits in its two playoff contests, San Francisco has yet to trail this postseason and has been tied for a total of only 27:48. The Niners did all of their damage against Green Bay on the ground, rushing for 285 yards, the most gained in an NFL playoff game since Chicago racked up 381 in a 73-0 victory over Washington on Dec. 8, 1940.

Raheem Mostert, who led San Francisco with 772 rushing yards during the regular season despite not hitting triple-digits in any contest, carried 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the 37-20 triumph over the Packers. The 27-year-old was the first player in history to run for 200 yards and four TDs in a playoff game, record 150 rushing yards and three scores in the first half of a postseason contest, and score on the ground four times in a conference championship game.

How to make Chiefs vs. 49ers picks

We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. 49ers spread to be all over, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.