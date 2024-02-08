San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey can make history with a win in Super Bowl LVIII. McCaffrey is the first NFL rushing title winner to reach the Super Bowl since 2005 and can become the first rushing title winner to win the Super Bowl since Denver's Terrell Davis in 1998. McCaffrey is also seeking to be part of the second father-son duo to win a Super Bowl with the same team, joining with his father, Ed, from the 1994 49ers. McCaffrey will lead the 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. On the other side, the Chiefs can become the first NFL team in two decades to secure two consecutive Super Bowl titles.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL Super Bowl on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Niners vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Niners:

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -2

Chiefs vs. 49ers over/under: 47.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -127, Chiefs +107

SF: 49ers are 9-10 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 12-7-1 against the spread this season

Chiefs vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chiefs vs. 49ers streaming: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Why the 49ers can cover

The Chiefs are not afraid to blitz and bring pressure against opposing quarterbacks, but 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy is well-suited to combat that approach. Purdy had 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions against the blitz this season, racking up almost 1,500 passing yards on 10.5 yards per pass attempt. He led the NFL in yards per attempt and passing touchdowns against blitz looks and completed 70% of passes against blitzes.

Beyond the blitz-focused numbers, Purdy also ranks in the top five of the NFL in yards per attempt (8.0) and passing touchdowns (11) when under documented pressure and has 43 scramble yards in two postseason games. The 49ers ranked in the top three of the NFL in points per game (28.9), points per drive (2.70), scoring percentage (45.3% of drives), yards per play (6.6), total yards per game (398.4), and yards per drive (37.8) this season. San Francisco is also dynamic through the air behind Purdy, with the quarterback setting an NFL record with 9.6 yards per pass attempt and the 49ers landing in the top four in passing yards (257.9 per game) and passing touchdowns (33). See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The presence of Patrick Mahomes gives the Chiefs a leg-up on the competition in virtually any setting. Mahomes is arguably the most valuable individual force in the NFL and has stellar numbers during the 2023-24 postseason. Mahomes maintains a 100.7 quarterback rating and 90.2 QBR with no interceptions and only two sacks in this playoff run. He has completed more than 70% of his passes in two road playoff victories. That comes on the heels of a regular season in which Mahomes ranked in the top five of the NFL in total offense (4,386), pass completions (401), and sack rate allowed (4.33%) this season.

Mahomes is also a six-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time NFL MVP, and the first quarterback ever to start four Super Bowls before turning 30 years old. He is the all-time leader in career passing yards per game (296.1) and just completed the best six-year run by any quarterback in history. Over his first six seasons as a full-time starting quarterback, Mahomes set new records for passing touchdowns (258), passing yards (32,942), and playoff wins (14). See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 45 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Chiefs spread to pick in the 2024 Super Bowl, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.