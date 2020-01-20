Chiefs vs. 49ers: Super Bowl LIV MVP odds released, Patrick Mahomes the favorite
Check out which players have the best odds to win the Super Bowl LIV MVP award
It's official, we now know the two teams who will face off in Super Bowl LIV. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle it out in Miami on Feb. 2 for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
On Monday, Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas released their official odds for who will win the Super Bowl LIV MVP award. Super Bowl MVP is much different than the regular-season MVP award. A wide receiver (Julian Edelman) won it last year, and a linebacker (Von Miller) won the award four years ago. Quarterbacks have won the majority of the time, but we have also seen defensive backs and a defensive end win the award.
The favorite, which shouldn't surprise anybody, is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has thrown for 615 yards and eight touchdowns in two postseason games, and he is currently listed as even odds (1/1).
The quarterback on the other sideline, Jimmy Garoppolo, is listed at 7/2.
There might be some value in 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who is listed at 8/1. He rushed 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers on Sunday.
49ers tight end George Kittle and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are listed at 16/1, as is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
As for some of the defensive options, 49ers rookie pass-rusher Nick Bosa is listed at 20/1 and cornerback Richard Sherman is listed at 80/1. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive tackle Chris Jones are both listed at 80/1 and pass-rusher Frank Clark is listed at 100/1.
If you believe this will be a battle of field goals and a kicker could take home the Super Bowl MVP award, you can get both Robbie Gould and Harrison Butker at 100/1 odds.
The Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship on Sunday, 35-24, and have officially avenged the tough loss they suffered at the hands of the New England Patriots in the conference championship last year. The 49ers ran all over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship and Kyle Shanahan now has a chance to win a ring after his team recorded just four wins in 2018.
We are just under two weeks away from the big game. Check out all the information you need to know for Super Bowl LIV, here.
