Chiefs vs. Bears odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 95-65 run

The stingy Chicago Bears defense will face one of its more difficult challenges of the season in Week 16 with a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs will be aiming to improve on a four-game winning streak, while the Bears will look to bounce back from a road loss to the Green Bay Packers a week ago.

Kick-off is at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Sportsbooks list the Chiefs as seven-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Bears odds. Before you make any Bears vs. Chiefs picks and Sunday Night Football predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Chiefs vs. Bears spread: Chiefs -7

Chiefs vs. Bears over-under: 44.5 points

Chiefs vs. Bears money line: Chiefs -203, Bears +180

KC: Four straight victories after losing four of six games

CHI: Three-game winning streak snapped in Week 15 against Green Bay

The model knows that Kansas City is the more aesthetically appealing team, but Chicago is 4-3 at home this season and seemingly ready to put up a fight. The Bears' calling card is a top-flight defense and, while the 2019 group hasn't been as explosive as the famed 2018 unit, Chicago still ranks quite well in most defensive metrics. In fact, the Bears are third in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing less than 19 points per game.

Even in a loss last week to the Packers, the defense held up its end of the bargain, and Chicago is capable of making life very difficult for Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. Ultimately, the Bears will need to make plays but, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky rediscovering his ability to challenge defenses as a runner in recent weeks, Chicago's playbook is opening up in a new way. Running back David Montgomery could also feature in this game, especially when noting the more-than-occasional struggles of Kansas City's rushing defense.

Just because the Bears have a stout defense doesn't mean Chicago will cover the Chiefs vs. Bears spread on Sunday Night Football.

Andy Reid's Chiefs have won four consecutive games on the way to the division title, including a highly impressive road win over the New England Patriots. The Chiefs have done much of their recent work behind an improved and strengthening defense, allowing 17 points or fewer in all four victories. Kansas City is vulnerable when it comes to run defense, but throughout the season, the Chiefs have been able to mitigate that weakness by taking early leads and forcing opponents to throw against them.

So who wins Bears vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bears vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.