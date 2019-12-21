Chiefs vs. Bears odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 95-65 roll

With a loss last week, the Chicago Bears are eliminated from the NFL playoff picture, but Matt Nagy's team will have the opportunity to play spoiler against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West title, but with the chance to pursue a first-round bye, Patrick Mahomes and company have plenty of incentive to put forth a top-tier effort in a nationally-televised spot. Kick-off is at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.

Sportsbooks list the Chiefs as six-point road favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Bears odds. Before you make any Bears vs. Chiefs picks and Sunday Night Football predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Chiefs vs. Bears spread: Chiefs -6

Chiefs vs. Bears over-under: 44.5 points

Chiefs vs. Bears money line: Chiefs -203, Bears +180

KC: Four straight victories after losing four of six games

CHI: Three-game winning streak snapped in Week 15 against Green Bay

The model knows that after 14 games, Chicago ranks as the No. 8 total defense in the NFL from a yardage perspective and, from a scoring standpoint, the Bears allow only 18.1 points per game. That scoring defense figure is No. 3 in the NFL and they'll need that resistance on Sunday Night Football.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bears have the chance to establish an effective ground attack against a below-average run defense from Kansas City. Running back David Montgomery has rushed for 719 yards and five touchdowns as Chicago's lead back this season. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is also a capable play-maker using his legs and, against a defense that has vulnerabilities, that scrambling ability could be vital.

Just because the Bears have a stout defense doesn't mean Chicago will cover the Chiefs vs. Bears spread on Sunday Night Football.

Andy Reid's Chiefs have won four consecutive games on the way to the division title, including a highly impressive road win over the New England Patriots. The Chiefs have done much of their recent work behind an improved and strengthening defense, allowing 17 points or fewer in all four victories. Kansas City is vulnerable when it comes to run defense, but throughout the season, the Chiefs have been able to mitigate that weakness by taking early leads and forcing opponents to throw against them.

