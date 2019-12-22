Chiefs vs. Bears odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 95-65 roll

On the heels of four consecutive victories, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs face a real test in a tough venue, and the Bears will be aiming to play spoiler against a team with continuing aspirations when it comes to home-field advantage in the AFC playoff picture.

Kick-off is at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Sportsbooks list the Chiefs as seven-point road favorites, up 2.5 points from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Bears vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Bears picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Bears. Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Bears.

Chiefs vs. Bears spread: Chiefs -7

Chiefs vs. Bears over-under: 44.5 points

Chiefs vs. Bears money line: Chiefs -203, Bears +180

KC: Four straight victories after losing four of six games

CHI: Three-game winning streak snapped in Week 15 against Green Bay

The model understands that, while the Bears were unsuccessful in a tough road test against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, the recent results have been encouraging. Chicago won three straight games prior to that hiccup and, even with a 7-7 record, this is a talented team. Most of that manifests on the defensive side of the ball, where Chicago ranks in the top 25 percent of the league in both total and scoring defense.

The Chiefs pose problems for any opponent but, if the Bears can play up to their talent level in the secondary, Chicago can attempt to force Kansas City into leaning more heavily on the running game and getting away from Mahomes. Offensively, the Bears have a 1,000-yard wide receiver in Allen Robinson and, after a rough start in 2019, Mitchell Trubisky is playing improved football. That coincides with the realization that he is a dual threat option and, when Trubisky uses his legs as a weapon, he is at his best.

Just because the Bears have a stout defense doesn't mean Chicago will cover the Chiefs vs. Bears spread on Sunday Night Football.

Andy Reid's Chiefs have won four consecutive games on the way to the division title, including a highly impressive road win over the New England Patriots. The Chiefs have done much of their recent work behind an improved and strengthening defense, allowing 17 points or fewer in all four victories. Kansas City is vulnerable when it comes to run defense, but throughout the season, the Chiefs have been able to mitigate that weakness by taking early leads and forcing opponents to throw against them.

