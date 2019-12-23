Chiefs vs. Bears odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from projection model on 95-65 run

The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in a highly anticipated battle under the lights on Sunday Night Football. Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears will be looking to end the season on an improved note after a 7-7 start, while the Chiefs are locked in a battle for playoff positioning, having already clinched the AFC West title with four consecutive wins.

Kick-off is at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Sportsbooks list the Chiefs as seven-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Bears odds. Before you make any Bears vs. Chiefs picks and Sunday Night Football predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 16 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Bears. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Bears.

Chiefs vs. Bears spread: Chiefs -7

Chiefs vs. Bears over-under: 44.5 points

Chiefs vs. Bears money line: Chiefs -203, Bears +180

KC: Four straight victories after losing four of six games

CHI: Three-game winning streak snapped in Week 15 against Green Bay

The model knows that Kansas City is the more aesthetically appealing team, but Chicago is 4-3 at home this season and seemingly ready to put up a fight. The Bears' calling card is a top-flight defense and, while the 2019 group hasn't been as explosive as the famed 2018 unit, Chicago still ranks quite well in most defensive metrics. In fact, the Bears are third in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing less than 19 points per game.

Even in a loss last week to the Packers, the defense held up its end of the bargain, and Chicago is capable of making life very difficult for Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. Ultimately, the Bears will need to make plays but, with Trubisky rediscovering his ability to challenge defenses as a runner in recent weeks, Chicago's playbook is opening up in a new way. Running back David Montgomery could also feature in this game, especially when noting the more-than-occasional struggles of Kansas City's rushing defense.

Just because the Bears have a stout defense doesn't mean Chicago will cover the Chiefs vs. Bears spread on Sunday Night Football.

The model understands that, while Kansas City is rightfully known for an explosive offense, it has been the defense carrying the load in recent weeks. The Chiefs have allowed 17 points or fewer in each game during a four-game winning streak, and Kansas City's defensive unit has been better than advertised throughout the 2019 campaign. In this game, the Chiefs have more than enough talent to neutralize what is a sometimes predictable and limited Bears offense, freeing up Andy Reid and the coaching staff to take shots on the offensive side.

It helps to have the reigning NFL MVP in Patrick Mahomes and, with one of the best tight ends in the game in Travis Kelce, the Chiefs are capable of being both consistent and explosive offensively. Tyreek Hill is a player to watch, with the speedy wide receiver producing 727 yards and seven touchdowns in only 10 games this season.

So who wins Bears vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bears vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.