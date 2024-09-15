Chiefs vs. Bengals live updates: Inactives, odds, where to watch, NFL live stream for Week 2 showdown

Kansas City and Cincinnati renew their rivalry on CBS

If there was a must-win game for the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs is it. The Bengals are looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the third consecutive season, traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the latest chapter of one of the top rivalries in the AFC.

The Chiefs are coming off an impressive season-opening victory against the Baltimore Ravens, but are looking to put their AFC rivals in a hole through two games. No team has had three consecutive 0-2 starts and finished with a winning record in each season, history the Bengals are looking to avoid.

Joe Burrow is the only quarterback with a winning record against Patrick Mahomes among quarterbacks with three-plus starts. The Mahomes-Burrow rivalry is the third quarterback rivalry in NFL history in which the first four meetings were all decided by three or fewer points. Both of the quarterbacks' paths in the first two weeks of the season couldn't be more different.

Burrow is 1-8 in his career for the first two weeks while Mahomes is 11-2. Mahomes has thrown 57 touchdowns to just seven interceptions in September, the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in a month in NFL history (minimum 15 starts). Burrow has 13 touchdowns to 11 turnovers in his career in September. 

Another chapter in the Mahomes-Burrow rivalry is upon us. Be sure to stay pinned to the live blog below for all the updates and analysis from this AFC showdown! 

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App 
Odds: Chiefs -5.5, O/U 47.5

