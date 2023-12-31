The rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game is here as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS and Paramount+. The home team enters Week 17 in the driver's seat for a playoff berth, but they are coming off an embarrassing 20-14 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals were in the hunt for a playoff spot but now sit on the outside looking in following a 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Bengals odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Bengals date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Chiefs vs. Bengals time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bengals TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bengals streaming: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 17 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Chiefs vs. Bengals, the model is picking Kansas City to cover the spread. The Chiefs have failed to cover in four straight games and five out of their last six. However, Kansas City is 11-4 in its last 15 meetings against an opponent from the AFC North.

Cincinnati's defense ranks 31st in the league, allowing 383.4 total average yards and 38 touchdowns. The offense will have a hard time making up for that against a Chiefs defense that plays well at home. Kansas City's defense is giving up just 17.7 points per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.