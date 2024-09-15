Familiar AFC foes will face off in Week 2 when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The defending Super Bowl champions kicked off their quest for threepeat with a hard-fought 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Bengals had one of their worst Week 1 showings in recent years, as they were upset by the New England Patriots, 16-10. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 6-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Bengals odds via the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 48. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get for 50% off your first year plus a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get 50% off one year of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, plus a free 7-day trial. The offer is valid until 9/23/24, so sign up right here.

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Bengals date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Chiefs vs. Bengals time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bengals TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bengals streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Chiefs vs. Bengals, the model is backing Kansas City to cover the spread. Cincinnati is notoriously slow to start the season, dropping each of their last three season openers and five out of their last six. Even so, the Bengals offense was nonexistent as Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were unable to get anything going. That spells trouble for them heading into a tough building like Arrowhead.

Burrow is also down a target if Tee Higgins can't play because of a lingering hamstring injury. Mahomes, meanwhile, has a plethora of offensive weapons to work with and got a ton of production out of Isiah Pacheco and Xavier Worthy in Week 1. The Chiefs were 5-4 ATS at home during the 2023 regular season and 13-7-1 overall in the playoffs, which could be why they are covering in 61% of simulations at SportsLine. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off your first year.