The Cincinnati Bengals will seek their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. This is a rematch of last year's AFC title game in which the Bengals overcame an 18-point deficit to prevail 27-24 in overtime and advance to Super Bowl 56, where they fell 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams. Last week, Kansas City staved off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional round, while Cincinnati dominated from the outset in a 27-10 road victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are one-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under for total points scored is 47.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Chiefs:

Bengals vs. Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -1

Bengals vs. Chiefs over/under: 47 points

Bengals vs. Chiefs money line: Bengals +100, Chiefs -120

CIN: Bengals are 5-1-1 against the spread in their past seven postseason games

KC: The home team is 4-1 ATS in the past five meetings in this rivalry

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals (14-4) entered the NFL playoffs 2023 as arguably the league's hottest team, and they head to the AFC Championship Game 2023 winners of 10 straight. Their playoff form is reminiscent of last year's Super Bowl run and they are coming off arguably their most complete performance of the season. Amid heavy snowfall and swirling winds of Buffalo, the Bengals took the opening kickoff and quarterback Joe Burrow led a six-play, 79-yard drive that resulted in a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. Following a defensive stop, they went 72 yards on 10 plays, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to tight end Hayden Hurst.

By the end of the first quarter, Cincinnati had taken the soul out of the boisterous Buffalo crowd and control of the game with a 14-0 lead. The Bengals never trailed, and the victory marked their third consecutive road playoff win over the past two seasons. The Bengals (15-3) won't be intimidated by the elements or crowd at Arrowhead Stadium, seeing as they won there in last year's AFC title game and have won three straight meetings against the Chiefs.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs have been the Super Bowl betting favorite for much of the season and can't be overlooked at home in a championship setting despite some adversity. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury last weekend against Jacksonville, and it's unclear how severely the ailment will limit him in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes exited the game for most of the second quarter, but returned for the second half and finished 22 of 30 passing for 195 yards with two touchdowns against zero interceptions. In his absence, veteran backup Chad Henne led a touchdown drive that included a one-yard scoring pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs also showed more reliance on their rushing game, led by 95 yards on 12 carries from rookie seventh-round draft pick Isiah Pacheco. The Kansas City defense allowed 349 yards to Jacksonville, but forced two turnovers and made numerous key fourth-quarter stops to help seal the victory.

How to make Bengals vs. Chiefs picks

How to make Bengals vs. Chiefs picks

