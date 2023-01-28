Two of the most potent offenses in the NFL will collide on Sunday in the 2023 AFC Championship Game when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals won last year's AFC title game 27-24 in Kansas City, and also won this year's regular-season matchup at home by the same score. This meeting is expected to see fireworks because the Chiefs are the top-scoring team in the NFL at 29.2 points per game, while the Bengals aren't far behind with a scoring average of 26.1 (No. 7).

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

What's more, Hartstein also is 29-16 on his last 45 against-the-spread picks involving the Bengals or Chiefs, meaning he's uniquely qualified to make this pick. Anyone who has consistently followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 2023 from every angle and revealed his NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Chiefs:

Bengals vs. Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -1.5

Bengals vs. Chiefs over/under: 48 points

Bengals vs. Chiefs money line: Bengals +100, Chiefs -120

CIN: Bengals are 5-1-1 against the spread in their past seven postseason games

KC: The home team is 4-1 ATS in the past five meetings in this rivalry

Bengals vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here



Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals made an effort to upgrade their offensive line in the offseason after the unit allowed an NFL-worst 3.5 sacks per game last season and was generally regarded as the club's lone glaring weakness. The upgrades included signing former Cowboys standout tackle La'el Collins to a three-year contract and the drafting of guard Cordell Volson, who started all 16 games and earned first team all-rookie honors for his efforts.

But the offensive line again became a major concern in the playoffs when three starters, including Collins, went down because of injuries. Still, the retooled group allowed just one sack and three total hits of Burrow in the win over Buffalo. It also led the way for running back Joe Mixon to rush for 105 yards on 20 carries, many of which came in the fourth quarter for first downs and kept Buffalo's offense off the field. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

One clear motivating factor for the Chiefs is their opportunity to exact revenge against the Bengals and avoid a potential repeat of last year's performance in the AFC Championship Game. Several players told the media this week they are determined to not let this opportunity slip away. Last year, it looked as though they were about to cruise to their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Kansas City scored on three consecutive drives of at least 72 yards, each ending in a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs led 21-3 against a Bengals club that looked flat and flustered. But the Bengals salvaged some hope just before halftime with a 70-yard drive that ended with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Samaje Perine on a well-designed screen. Cincinnati carried that momentum into the third quarter and went on an 11-0 run that saw the game tied 21-21 heading into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs will be determined to avoid a similar fate Sunday in the rematch. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bengals vs. Chiefs picks

Now, Hartstein has broken down Bengals vs. Chiefs from every angle. We can tell you that he's leaning Under the point total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back on Sunday. You can only see his 2023 AFC Championship game pick and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 2023? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Chiefs spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the expert who is 29-16 on against the spread picks involving the Bengals or Chiefs, and find out.