Through 1 Quarter

We've got an early Upset Alert brewing as the Buffalo Bills have gotten out to a surprisingly quick start despite kicking off as a 3-point underdog. After one quarter neither team has the game in the bag, but the Bills lead 7-3 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo has been riding high on the performance of QB Josh Allen, who has rushed for one TD and 42 yards.

Both Buffalo and Kansas City padded the win column in their previous outings. It's looking like Buffalo will be able to keep the momentum, but Kansas City still has three quarters to right the ship.

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Kansas City

Current Records: Buffalo 3-1; Kansas City 2-2

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs won both of their matches against the Buffalo Bills last season (26-17 and 38-24) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. Kansas City will be playing at home against Buffalo at 8:20 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Chiefs were able to grind out a solid win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, winning 42-30. WR Tyreek Hill had a stellar game for Kansas City as he caught 11 passes for three TDs and 186 yards. Hill's performance made up for a slower game against the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Buffalo got themselves on the board against the Houston Texans last week, but Houston never followed suit. The Bills steamrolled past the Texans 40 to nothing at home. Buffalo QB Josh Allen was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 248 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 41 yards on the ground. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 156.70.

Buffalo's defense was a force to be reckoned with, holding Houston to a paltry 110 yards. The defense collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across Buffalo's defensive unit.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Kansas City going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought the Chiefs up to 2-2 and Buffalo to 3-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City comes into the contest boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL at 17. But Buffalo enters the matchup with only four touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City have won three out of their last four games against Buffalo.