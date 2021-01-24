Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Kansas City

Regular Season Records: Buffalo 13-3; Kansas City 14-2

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:40 p.m. ET, they and the Kansas City Chiefs will grapple for the AFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Bills will be seeking to avenge the 26-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 19 of last year.

Buffalo earned some more postseason success in their contest last week. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Baltimore Ravens, winning 17-3. The score was all tied up at the break 3-3, but Buffalo was the better team in the second half. Their WR Stefon Diggs filled up the stat sheet, catching eight passes for one TD and 106 yards.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns typically have all the answers at home, but last week Kansas City proved too difficult a challenge. Kansas City managed a 22-17 win over Cleveland. The team accrued 19 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. It was another big night for the Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for one TD and 255 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 152.40.

Special teams collected ten points for Kansas City. K Harrison Butker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Bills are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Buffalo comes into the matchup boasting the second most yards per game in the league at 396.4. But the Chiefs are even better: they enter the game with 415.8 yards per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. We'll see if that edge gives Kansas City a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City have won two out of their last three games against Buffalo.