Chiefs vs. Bills live updates: AFC Championship inactives, TV channel, live stream, odds, prediction

Kansas City looks to continue quest for three-peat, but Buffalo is hungry for a title

Welcome to our coverage of the 2024 AFC Championship game. Once again, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on the cusp of a trip to the Super Bowl. And once again, they'll have to get through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs if they want to get there. 

This game marks the fourth time this decade that Buffalo and Kansas City have met in the postseason and the second time in an AFC Championship game. The Chiefs won the first three games, including last year's 27-24 win over Buffalo in the AFC divisional round. If they can beat the Bills on Sunday, the Chiefs would make history by becoming the first team to play in five Super Bowls over a six-year span. Kansas City is currently two wins away from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. 

Buffalo is coming off impressive playoff wins over the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills didn't commit a turnover in either game while forcing three in last week's two-point win over Baltimore. 

Here's how you can follow the action in real time. Be sure to check out our live blog below throughout the evening for updates, highlights and analysis. 

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Bills

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
  • TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 
  • Odds: Chiefs -2, OU 48.5 (via BetMGM)
