Chiefs vs. Bills live updates: AFC Championship score, highlights, TV channel, NFL playoffs live stream, odds

Pete Prisco's Bills vs. Chiefs pick

This is all about Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. The two quarterbacks have faced off three times previously in the playoffs and Mahomes has won all three. But their stats are close, with Mahomes having eight touchdowns and no picks to Allen's seven and one.

The Bills beat the Chiefs earlier this season, but it's those playoff failures that hang over this game for the Bills. They will spend all week hearing about "13 seconds" and Tyler Bass missing a game-tying field goal in last year's loss. How do they get past it?

This team seems different than in past years. It is built for the playoffs. They don't turn it over and Allen is playing his best football, even if his numbers aren't as gaudy.

Mahomes also didn't put up big numbers this year, but he's come on lately as the offense has gotten healthier. It's also the playoffs. We know that he will get the ball to Travis Kelce, who was outstanding last week.

That has to be the focal point for the Bills defense. Both teams want to run the ball, which will be the key to this one -- even if on paper it looks like a classic Mahomes-Allen battle.

Allen is the better of the two with his legs, which gives the Bills a bit of an advantage. But Mahomes can move when need be.

The Chiefs have a major edge playing at home and they also have the playoff psychological edge as well. That usually matters. But, like I said, this Bills team is different. Allen is different.

It's his time. The Bills won't have to hear about "13 seconds" anymore as Allen gets this group to the Super Bowl.

Pick: Bills 24, Chiefs 23