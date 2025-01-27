Hold the phone. Sean McDermott has thrown the challenge flag on that completion by Worthy ...
Chiefs vs. Bills live updates: AFC Championship score, highlights, TV channel, NFL playoffs live stream, odds
Kansas City looks to continue quest for three-peat, but Buffalo is hungry for a title
The 2024 AFC Championship game has kicked off. Once again, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on the cusp of a trip to the Super Bowl. And once again, they'll have to get through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs if they want to get there.
This game marks the fourth time this decade that Buffalo and Kansas City have met in the postseason and the second time in an AFC Championship game. The Chiefs won the first three games, including last year's 27-24 win over Buffalo in the AFC divisional round. If they can beat the Bills on Sunday, the Chiefs would make history by becoming the first team to play in five Super Bowls over a six-year span. Kansas City is currently two wins away from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.
Buffalo is coming off impressive playoff wins over the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills didn't commit a turnover in either game while forcing three in last week's two-point win over Baltimore.
Here's how you can follow the action in real time. Be sure to check out our live blog below throughout the evening for updates, highlights and analysis.
Where to watch Chiefs vs. Bills
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
- TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Chiefs -2, OU 48.5 (via BetMGM)
Ridiculous catch by Worthy for 26 yards and sets up the Chiefs inside the Bills 5-yard line. The rookie is now up to five catches for 62 yards and that touchdown.
The Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to do serious damage right now. They get the ball deep in Bills territory after a fantastic punt return, giving them an even greater opportunity for a double score as they get the ball to begin the second half.
Also worth revisiting the 2024 NFL Draft -- The Bills traded back with the Chiefs so that Kansas City could select ... Xavier Worthy. That trade is now hurting Buffalo in the AFC Championship.
Xavier Worthy is blossoming into the go-to option for Patrick Mahomes. So far today, he's hauled in all four of his targets for 36 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown. Meanwhile, Mahomes completed all five of his passes on the scoring drive.
With Benford out, the Chiefs are starting to pick on Kaiir Elam. Mahomes has thrown his way on back-to-back plays and converted both throws for a total of 21 yards.
A risky call by Andy Reid pays off. He keeps the offense on the field on fourth-and-1 at the K.C. 39-yard line, and calls a rollout for Mahomes. Interesting design as it looked like Mahomes would've had Pacheco as a pass-catching option if the defender bit and tried to tackle him.
That was James Cook's 18th rushing touchdown of the season, which ties Josh Allen in 2023 for most in Bills history (including playoffs).
One of the underrated storylines coming into this game is both the Chiefs and Bills having poor third-down defenses. So far, Buffalo has converted four of its six third-down opportunities, including the 24-yard reception from Shakir on third-and-13. That conversion was immediately followed up with a James Cook touchdown. Now, it's a 10-7 Bills lead.
Wow! After all those iffy plays by the Bills offense on their opening possessions, it's the Chiefs who commit the first turnover. A botched handoff between Mahomes and Pacheco hits the turf and Buffalo takes possession. That is the first Chiefs turnover since Week 11 vs. Bills, which snaps the longest streak in NFL history.
Benford is now being carted off the field. Kaiir Elam is in to replace him at corner.
Not good for Buffalo. Christian Benford, who was questionable coming into this game due to a concussion, got hit in the head by his own teammate trying to tackle Xavier Worthy. Would be a huge loss for the Bills secondary.
That's two straight drives where the Bills have flirted with a turnover. Worth pointing out that teams are 8-0 this postseason and 22-1 in their last 23 playoff games when winning the turnover battle.
Dalton Kincaid will be a Bills pass catcher to watch in this game. While the Chiefs defense has come on, they have been weak at defending tight ends this season. With Kincaid hauling in that 11-yard reception, let's see if Josh Allen can exploit that area of the K.C. defense.
The Kansas City Chiefs looked like a back-to-back Super Bowl champion on that opening drive. Methodically moved 90 yards down the field on nine plays with Kareem Hunt muscling for a 12-yard touchdown. What's arguably the most impressive aspect of that drive was that Travis Kelce didn't get a single touch. K.C. is getting contributions across the depth chart.
The Chiefs receiver room has been a key question throughout the year, but not in the AFC Championship. Mahomes connected with three receivers so far on this opening drive, including JuJu Smith-Schuster who ripped off a 31-yard gain.
Not the ideal start for the Buffalo Bills offense. Josh Allen had two throws that should've been intercepted, which is a rarity as the Bills recorded the fewest turnovers in the league. A quick three-and-out to start.
With the NFC Championship over, the winner of this game will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Pete Prisco's Bills vs. Chiefs pick
This is all about Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. The two quarterbacks have faced off three times previously in the playoffs and Mahomes has won all three. But their stats are close, with Mahomes having eight touchdowns and no picks to Allen's seven and one.
The Bills beat the Chiefs earlier this season, but it's those playoff failures that hang over this game for the Bills. They will spend all week hearing about "13 seconds" and Tyler Bass missing a game-tying field goal in last year's loss. How do they get past it?
This team seems different than in past years. It is built for the playoffs. They don't turn it over and Allen is playing his best football, even if his numbers aren't as gaudy.
Mahomes also didn't put up big numbers this year, but he's come on lately as the offense has gotten healthier. It's also the playoffs. We know that he will get the ball to Travis Kelce, who was outstanding last week.
That has to be the focal point for the Bills defense. Both teams want to run the ball, which will be the key to this one -- even if on paper it looks like a classic Mahomes-Allen battle.
Allen is the better of the two with his legs, which gives the Bills a bit of an advantage. But Mahomes can move when need be.
The Chiefs have a major edge playing at home and they also have the playoff psychological edge as well. That usually matters. But, like I said, this Bills team is different. Allen is different.
It's his time. The Bills won't have to hear about "13 seconds" anymore as Allen gets this group to the Super Bowl.
Pick: Bills 24, Chiefs 23
If the Bills win, they would have three wins this season against 15+ win teams from the regular season (Chiefs twice and Lions).
Patrick Mahomes has made the AFC Championship every season since becoming the Chiefs starter in 2018. With a win, he'll be just the third quarterback to reach five Super Bowls (Brady, Elway). Mahomes also comes into this game with 16 playoff wins, which is tied with Joe Montana for the second-most all-time.
Josh Allen has put together an MVP-caliber season, but he'd much rather get the monkey off his back and reach the Super Bowl. Currently, Allen has the most wins (7) by any quarterback without a Super Bowl start all-time. He'll look to break that trend today.
The Buffalo Bills offense has been superb this season, particularly at protecting the football. The Bills have committed just eight turnovers this season, which is tied for the fewest by any team since 1933. They've also gone four straight playoff games with zero turnovers (longest in the Super Bowl era).
Key takeaway from the Bills inactives list is that corner Christian Benford is ACTIVE. He was previously listed as questionable due to a concussion.
This is the seventh straight conference championship game the Chiefs have played in, which is the second-longest streak of all time. Of course, they are also seeking to become the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowls. With a win today, they'd become the first team seeking a three-peat to reach the Super Bowl.
This will be the ninth meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen with the series tied at 4-4. However, Mahomes has gotten the better of Allen when it counts with a 3-0 record in the playoffs.
This matchup is tied for the second-most playoff QB matchups (4) since 1950 (Brady vs. Manning with 5). Mahomes and Allen are also just the third pair of QBs to meet four times in the playoffs over a five-season span.