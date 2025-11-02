The top quarterback rivalry in the NFL today will be renewed on Sunday afternoon with three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) traveling to Orchard Park to face 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (5-2).

A game between these two squads with these two quarterbacks is essentially guaranteed to be a classic considering the nine previous matchups have been separated by a single point across the Chiefs' five wins and the Bills' four wins. What has been lopsided about this showdown is the success each side has had against each other in the regular season versus the postseason. Allen's Bills are 4-1 against Kansas City in the regular season, but Mahomes' Chiefs are a perfect 4-0 against Buffalo in the playoffs. The last meeting between these two AFC powerhouses came in the 2024 conference championship game, a contest the Chiefs survived to win 32-29 after Kansas City kicker connected for the go-ahead field goal with 3:33 remaining. Allen tossed a fourth-and-5 incompletion with two minutes to go that slammed the door shut on the Bills' Super Bowl dreams.

Which squad will emerge victorious? Follow along in our live blog below for key updates, highlights and analysis.

Where to watch Bills vs. Chiefs live