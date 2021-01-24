The stage is set at Arrowhead Stadium tonight for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to go toe-to-toe with the winner heading to Tampa for Super Bowl LV. After Patrick Mahomes exited the divisional round due to injury, Chad Henne was able to help K.C. keep its hopes of a repeat alive by hanging on to beat the Browns. Meanwhile, Buffalo held Baltimore to just three points en-route to a win, putting the Bills on the doorstep of their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.

Below, we're going to dive into all the different betting angles that this game has to offer. As well as picks surrounding the spread and total from our CBS Sports and SportsLine experts, you'll also get some of the inside scoop on our favorite prop bets for this exciting matchup to wrap up Championship Sunday.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Bills at Chiefs spread picks

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -3 Bet Now

"The Bills have been much better on defense since the midway point of the season. Coordinator Leslie Frazier has done a nice job. As for Buffalo's offense, Josh Allen didn't put up his usual gaudy numbers last week against the Ravens, but he made enough plays. It was a windy night. If the weather holds up here -- and Mahomes is in the game -- this could be a great shootout of two big-armed passers. Both defenses have improved since the Chiefs beat the Bills in Week 6, a game where Kansas City ran the football to win it. Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 161 in Kansas City's 26-17 victory. This time around, I think it's more of an air game with both quarterbacks having good games. I picked the Chiefs to get to the Super Bowl before the season and I am sticking with that. But it will be close -- even with Mahomes." -- Pete Prisco on how Kansas City edges out a 31-30 win over Buffalo.

"Josh Allen has been playing at an MVP-level all year and I think he can outduel a banged-up Mahomes. I'm picking the Bills here and if they win, there's a 50% chance I'll jump through a flaming folding table in my backyard to celebrate their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. My neighbors will probably call the police, but it's a risk I'm willing to take." -- John Breech on why he likes Buffalo by a field goal.

In his bold predictions piece for the divisional round, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin has Bills receiver Stefon Diggs approaching 200 yards receiving in this game against the Chiefs. To read the rest of Cody's bold predictions (plus a prediction for this game), click here.

"I've been saying this for at least the entire second half of the season: Buffalo is one of the few teams in the AFC that can match the offensive firepower of the Chiefs. The emergence of Josh Allen gives the Bills the ability to match Patrick Mahomes and the Cheifs throw-for-throw, which makes this a particularly tough draw for the defending champs. ... When you have Mahomes possibly going at less than full speed, it only adds to the desire to lean towards Buffalo. After all, the Bills are the much hotter team coming into this AFC title game. They are 12-6 ATS on the season, while Kansas City is below .500 in that regard at 7-10 ATS." -- Tyler Sullivan explains why he likes Buffalo by a touchdown, 30-23.

SportsLine senior analyst and NFL expert Larry Hartstein has his finger of the pulse of the Chiefs, owning a 16-2 record against the spread in picks involving Kansas City. He nailed Cleveland +10 last week and now has made his determination as to which way he's leaning for the AFC Championship.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Chiefs (-3) Bills Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bills Bills Chiefs Bills

Bills at Chiefs total picks

Latest Odds: Under 54.5 Bet Now

"While I don't foresee points being hard to come by, I do pause slightly about this total going Over. While Patrick Mahomes is good to go for this game, if he is limited in any way, that brings the Chiefs ceiling for a big day on offense down. That's also not mentioning that Kansas City could lean on a rushing attack to try and beat Buffalo. Back in Week 6, Clyde Edwards-Helaire posted 161 yards rushing against this unit and Andy Reid could deploy a similar attack to help a hobbled Mahomes get through the game. The Under is also 9-8 for the Chiefs this season. As for the Bills, their offense is averaging 22 points per game through two playoff contests. While that's a small sample size, it's nearly 10 points below their regular-season average. " -- Tyler Sullivan on why he's leaning towards the Under with a projected total of 53.

