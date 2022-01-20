The 2022 NFL playoffs divisional round will conclude on Sunday with a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills. The two teams also played in Week 5 of the regular season, with Buffalo winning 38-20. However, the two franchises cut very different paths after that meeting, with the Bills losing five of their next eight, while the Chiefs won nine of their next 10 games. Now, the two teams are both coming off blowout victories during Wild Card Weekend and Sunday's winner could be the odds-on favorite to represent the AFC in the 2022 Super Bowl. This Sunday, you can see what happens between the Chiefs and Bills in the 2022 NFL playoffs when you stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for at 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Bills vs. Chiefs odds in the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is l53.5. Sunday's showdown will be televised nationally on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Chiefs vs. Bills time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Sunday's Bills vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Chiefs, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread on the road. Both teams are playing well having dismantled their wild card opponents, but the Bills should have the confidence edge after crushing the Chiefs 38-20 during the regular season in Arrowhead Stadium.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards and another score, whereas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was responsible for three turnovers. Mahomes and Allen combined to throw for over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns, but the Chiefs had their offensive outburst against the 20th-ranked scoring defense, while the Bills had theirs against the No. 2 scoring defense.

Expect a sharper Mahomes than the one we saw in Week 5, but the model likes Allen to account for over 300 yards of total offense and multiple touchdowns. The Bills cover the spread in over 50 percent of simulations.

