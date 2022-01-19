Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen combined for 712 yards and 10 touchdown passes in their respective wild card matchups last weekend. Now, they'll face off Sunday in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Allen got the better of the two when they played in October, as he threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 Buffalo win. This Sunday, you can see what happens between the Chiefs and Bills in the 2022 NFL playoffs when you stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for at 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is favored by two points in the latest Bills vs. Chiefs odds in the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is listed at 54.5. Sunday's showdown will be televised nationally on CBS.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Chiefs vs. Bills time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+

Divisional Round NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bills

Before you tune in to Sunday's Bills vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Chiefs, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread on the road. This season, Buffalo has only been an underdog by a field goal or less twice, but the Bills have won outright both times. The first of those games was the regular season matchup between Buffalo and Kansas City in Arrowhead.

Over his last five regular season games, Allen completed just 58.25 percent of his passes, but had 1,191 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 341 yards and three scores on 47 attempts. This season, Kansas City allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, and when they played each other earlier this season, Allen finished with 11 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Allen completed an incredible 84 percent of his passes against the Patriots last weekend and rang up 66 rushing yards on just six carries in a blowout wild card win.

Mahomes was much sharper than Allen down the stretch during the regular season and carried that into last week, when he completed nearly 77 percent of his passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns. SportsLine's model predicts that Allen will finish with over 300 total yards and outgain Mahomes through the air, but the Kansas City quarterback will have a better chance to throw for more touchdowns and fewer turnovers. When the dust settles, Kansas City squeezes out the win at home, but Buffalo keeps the score close enough to cover the spread in just over half of simulations.

