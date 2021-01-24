With star quarterback Patrick Mahomes cleared, the Kansas City Chiefs are chasing history and can take a step closer when they host the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (15-2) are bidding to become the eighth franchise to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the first since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Kansas City owns the No. 1 offense (415.8 yards per game), while Buffalo is tied for second (396.4). The Chiefs will have to overcome the NFL's hottest team in the Bills, who enter Sunday's matchup on an eight-game winning streak.

Bills vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -3

Bills vs. Chiefs over-under: 54.5

Bills vs. Chiefs money line: Buffalo +155, Kansas City -175

BUF: WR Stefon Diggs has at least six receptions in a record-tying 15 straight games

KC: Chiefs are 0-8-1 against the spread in their last nine games

Why the Chiefs can cover



Kansas City's defense takes a back seat to its high-powered offense, but it features three Pro Bowlers in safety Tyrann Mathieu and linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark. Jones topped the unit with 7.5 sacks and has 32 over the past three seasons. Clark was second on the team with six sacks during the regular season and has one sack in five of his last six postseason games.

Mathieu earned Associated Press All-Pro first-team honors after leading all NFL safeties with six interceptions. He also picked off a pass and recorded a game-high seven tackles in the 22-17 divisional-round victory over the Cleveland Browns. Rookie cornerback L'Jarius Sneed has made quite an impact despite missing seven games, recording a sack in his last three contests.

Why the Bills can cover

A steadily improving Buffalo defense surrendered an average of 18.3 points over the final six games of the regular season and held Baltimore to a field goal in the Divisional Round. Two of the staples of the unit are cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, both byproducts of the trade for Mahomes. White is a lockdown corner who limited Chiefs star wideout Tyreek Hill to three catches for 20 yards in Week 6.

Edmunds, named to the Pro Bowl along with White, has registered nine tackles in three straight games and is tied with fellow linebacker Matt Milano with three passes defensed in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Milano missed the first matchup against Kansas City due to injury, but his impact on the field is undeniable. The Bills have won all 12 games started by Milano, while the defense has permitted an average of 18.6 points in those contests.

